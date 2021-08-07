Centre County has been named a moderate area of coronavirus community transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Previously, the county had been listed as an area of "substantial spread," one grade above its current rating.

When looking at total population, 57.2% of Centre County has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 49.6% are fully inoculated.

In the last seven days, 81 new cases have been reported as well as 16 hospital admissions for the coronavirus.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE