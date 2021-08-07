COVID Scent Cards, Stack of Scent Cards

A stack of coronavirus scent cards sits on a table in the Pegula Ice Arena at Penn State's University Park, Pa. campus on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The cards are given out at each testing site to individuals when they register at the front table.

Centre County has been named a moderate area of coronavirus community transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Previously, the county had been listed as an area of "substantial spread," one grade above its current rating.

When looking at total population, 57.2% of Centre County has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 49.6% are fully inoculated.

In the last seven days, 81 new cases have been reported as well as 16 hospital admissions for the coronavirus.

