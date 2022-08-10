CATA Bus, leaves

The CATA bus drives through Penn State campus surrounded by the autumn trees on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 in University Park, Pa. 

 Chloe Trieff

The Centre Area Transportation Authority's microtransit service CATAGO! announced it will serve Boalsburg, Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap starting Monday, Aug. 15, according to a CATA release.

The ride sharing program, according to the CATA website, allows passengers to schedule a ride in a van to different "zones", which includes the northwest and southwest of State College as well. 

It will now include the Boalsburg, Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap areas, according to the CATA website, and is available Monday to Sunday.

The fares for CATAGO! are $2.20 per trip, and will accept cash, tokens, day passes, and monthly OnePasses, according to the CATA website. Reservations for CATAGO! services can be made through the TransLoc mobile app or website.

