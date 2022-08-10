The Centre Area Transportation Authority's microtransit service CATAGO! announced it will serve Boalsburg, Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap starting Monday, Aug. 15, according to a CATA release.

The ride sharing program, according to the CATA website, allows passengers to schedule a ride in a van to different "zones", which includes the northwest and southwest of State College as well.

It will now include the Boalsburg, Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap areas, according to the CATA website, and is available Monday to Sunday.

The fares for CATAGO! are $2.20 per trip, and will accept cash, tokens, day passes, and monthly OnePasses, according to the CATA website. Reservations for CATAGO! services can be made through the TransLoc mobile app or website.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Road work, lane closures to take place around State College For drivers in State College, there will be different traffic restrictions to watch out for …