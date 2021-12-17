CATA to reimburse passengers during its holiday schedule break

The Centre Area Transportation Authority announced on Friday that it will offer a new program to assist passengers throughout its reduced holiday schedule.

During the holiday schedule, passengers will have the option to be compensated for Uber and Lyft trips to accommodate the change in service.

According to CATA, there will be no CATABUS or CATAGO! services from Dec. 24 through Jan 1.

The CATARIDE paratransit service will also not operate Dec. 25-26 or Jan. 1-2. However, it will be available until 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec 27-31.

For eligibility, passengers must pre-register with the CATA office no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 by contacting CATA at (814) 238-2282 with the extension 5577.