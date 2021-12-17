You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CATA to reimburse passengers during its holiday schedule break

  • Comments
CATA Bus, bloop

The Blue Loop displays a "Happy Holidays" sign for the Penn State community on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 in State College, Pa. 

 Chloe Trieff

The Centre Area Transportation Authority announced on Friday that it will offer a new program to assist passengers throughout its reduced holiday schedule.

During the holiday schedule, passengers will have the option to be compensated for Uber and Lyft trips to accommodate the change in service.

According to CATA, there will be no CATABUS or CATAGO! services from Dec. 24 through Jan 1.

The CATARIDE paratransit service will also not operate Dec. 25-26 or Jan. 1-2. However, it will be available until 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec 27-31.

For eligibility, passengers must pre-register with the CATA office no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 by contacting CATA at (814) 238-2282 with the extension 5577.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters