The Centre County Transportation Authority announced a list of proposed changes Wednesday to CATA services that would be put into effect on Aug. 20, 2022 in State College, according to its website.

The proposed changes include:

Two new high-frequency connector routes would be introduced into the system, including an Atherton Street connector from Colonnade Boulevard to Geisinger Scenery Park via Atherton Street, downtown State College and South Pugh Street operating from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., as well as a College Avenue connector, providing service between the Nittany Mall and the CATA office via College Avenue operating from approximately 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Two new CATAGO zones would be introduced, including a Northwest zone, which would service the Park Forest/Science Park areas, as well as a Southwest zone, which would provide service in the Pine Grove Mills and Cato Park/Westerly Parkway areas.

Late night and Sunday service would be restored.

Express routes would return to operate all day with a 20-minute frequency during peak hours.

The P route servicing Boalsburg would be eliminated.

The Downtown Game Day Shuttle would return for the fall.

CATA said the proposed changes will "depend on CATA's ability to hire enough bus operators."

According to a press release from CATA, a public hearing with an open hour format will be hosted on Thursday, April 14, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Downsborough Community Room of the Schlow Centre Region Library for community members to comment on the proposed service changes.

