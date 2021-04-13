CATA will hold a virtual community input meeting at 6 p.m. April 20 following the announcement of several proposed changes to its fall 2021 services.

Along with changes to various bus routes, CATA will also make adjustments to its service calendar, game day shuttles and paratransit services.

CATAGO! will operate weekdays from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. The company also proposed the removal of campus destination points previously part of the CATAGO! Service.

CATARIDE transit will experience modifications to the schedule and routes currently provided. The company notably proposed opening the CATARIDE transit to include Sunday on its service calendar.

The proposed changes would go into full effect on August 21.

Members of the public are able to provide comments ahead of the input meeting by using the submission forms on the CATA website.

Additional comments on the suggested proposals may also be sent “by emailing comments@catabus.com or contacting CATA's Customer Service Center at 814-238-CATA during normal business hours,” according to CATA.

