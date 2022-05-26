The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced its first annual Centre County Accessible Transportation Fair to showcase various options of transportation for people with disabilities in Centre County.

The event which will take place at the Nittany Mall on Thursday, June 9 from noon until 8 p.m.

Throughout the event, transit and paratransit vehicles by CATA, MTM Transit and Penn State Transportation Services will be featured.

According to CATA ADA and On Demand Transportation Manager, Cynthia Zerbe, one of the goals of the event is to provide people with disabilities a “one-stop shop,” to learn more and apply for and use the transportation services available to them.

CATA welcomes everyone interested in learning more about services across Centre County and to contact CATA for more information.

