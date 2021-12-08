CATA holds forum, collects public input State College service changes due to staffing shortages

The Centre Area Transportation Authority held a public forum to receive input regarding how its “recent service changes — made in response to staffing shortages — have affected... transportation needs,” according to a release.

The forum, held in the Schlow Centre Region Library in downtown State College Tuesday, paired individuals with CATA representatives, allotting each person time for questions, comments and concerns to be heard.

“I do work with a lot of people who do rely on CATA,” State College resident Mary Sullivan said. “The infrequency of services is really impacting workers — people are getting written up for being late due to situations that are completely out of our control."

According to Sullivan, CATA has been citing pandemic-fueled staffing shortage for the justification of service closures.

“Coming from [the hospitality] industry, in which we’re being fed a lot of justification about why we have to now take on more work due to staffing shortages, I didn’t think it was fair to just let CATA, the company, continue on with that narrative,” Sullivan said.

To mitigate the effects of this driver shortage, CATA has been expanding its recruiting.

According to Richard Kipp, a member of the CATA Board of Directors, CATA is advertising more broadly geographically, going outside Centre County. It's also providing stimulus checks for employees who can help find more drivers and going to technical schools to recruit graduates into the transit industry.

“The difficulty in getting drivers has been a real concern of ours,” Kipp said. “What we don’t want to do is advertise a service being available and leave any actual or potential riders on the street with no bus showing up. We want to maintain a reliable service — even if it has to be a smaller service temporarily. And we hope it's temporary.”

Penn State graduate student Bailey Campbell said CATA isn’t doing enough to incentivize drivers. Campbell (graduate-electrical engineering) heard new CATA drivers were now being paid $24 per hour when they started, but she said she doesn’t think that’s enough.

“That’s well and good, but I also didn’t hear anything about benefits, anything like that,” Campbell said. “What happens in the event of COVID? Are they guaranteed hours? Are they guaranteed full-time pay?”

All October service changes were temporary, according to CATA’s public relation specialist Jacquiline Sheader. Now, CATA is beginning to hire more drivers.

“How can we reinstate [these services], and at what level, and how fast?” Sheader said. “Everything we’ll get here today, and everything we’ve gotten via email and telephone over the last couple of weeks — all of that will be used in helping determine what that prioritization is for when service will come back.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College approves 3-story addition to Theta Delta Chi fraternity house The State College Borough Council approved a three-story addition to the Theta Delta Chi fra…