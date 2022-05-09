Executive Director and CEO of the Centre Area Transportation Authority Louwana Oliva gave a presentation to the State College Borough Council on new routes and changes to the bus system anticipated for the fall on Monday.

Oliva said there will be two new connector routes — the College Avenue connector and the Atherton Street connector — that will act as “backbones” throughout the community.

The Atherton Street connector will run every 24 minutes from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.

The College Avenue connector will also run every 24 minutes, but from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday with a shorter route running every 30 minutes from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The creation of these two routes will result in the removal of the current A, F, G, K, M, S, P and XP routes.

The main purpose of these routes is to move residents between retail business and medical locations, Oliva said, and are intended to offer “higher frequency [with] faster movement.”

Additionally, Oliva said three routes — the NV, RP and College Avenue connector — will provide a late night and Sunday service, which were previously removed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the fall, buses will run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Sundays every 30 to 35 minutes on these routes. According to Oliva, Sunday service was reintroduced on April 7.

Late night services will begin at 10 p.m. and run until 12:30 a.m. on Sunday through Wednesday and until 2:30 a.m. on Thursday through Saturday, Oliva said.

