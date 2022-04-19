Effective immediately, masking while using CATA bus services is now optional following a federal court ruling that dropped TSA's mandatory face mask requirement on public transportation networks, according to a release.

According to a statement by the TSA, the most recent security directive that allowed the TSA to enforce masking on transportation went into effect on March 19, and was set to expire April 18, 2022.

The TSA's emergency amendment for masking requirements on public transportation was ruled against on Monday by a federal judge as unlawful.

For Penn State students, CATA buses both on and off campus will no longer enforce masking while riding, effective immediately.

This announcement comes after the university lifted its masking mandate on campus and in classrooms on March 23.

Both TSA and CATA note the CDC continues to recommend mask wearing in indoor public transportation settings at this time, and CATA bus riders who wish to continue to wear masks while riding are encouraged to do so, according to the release.

