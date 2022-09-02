CATA Bus announced its two Game Day Shuttle routes, serving downtown State College, Hills Plaza and South Atherton Street hotels and businesses, according to a release.

The downtown shuttle has pick-ups along Beaver Avenue and all CATA stops along University Drive, Easterly Parkway and Atherton Street.

Stops will be located at the Hills Plaza parking lot and all South Atherton CATA stops from Hills Plaza to Easterly Parkway, Rolling Ridge and Windmere Drives, Easterly Parkway and University Drive, according to the release.

At the Hills Plaza, parking is limited to the rear of the plaza.

For all games, shuttles run three hours before kick-off until one hour after the game is over. Shuttles cost $2.20 per one-way trip, with exact fare only — including cash, tokens and bus passes, according to the release.

Day passes are available for $6.00 via the Token Transit mobile app, according to the release. Individuals aged 65 and over with a Senior Transit Identification Card and children under 40 inches ride free.

Information concerning service updates and real-time route and schedule information is available through the myStop mobile app and on its website.

