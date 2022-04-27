Students Getting on CATA Bus

On Wednesday, the Centre Area Transportation Authority announced service changes — including the return of Sunday bus services.

According to a release from CATA, all rides on CATABUS and CATARIDE will be free on May 8 to as a "thank you to our riders" and a welcome back to Sunday rides resume.

CATABUS Sunday services will run from 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m. with three different routes. The routes include the NV route serving (Havershire/Martin/Toftrees), the RP (Waupelani/ Downtown) route and The College Avenue Connector. 

In addition to Sunday routes, CATA also announced its regular reduced service schedule set to begin on May 2. 

OnePass and Youth Pass 50% discounts through CATA have also been extended through the end of July. Any questions about the pass discount can be directed to CATA's customer service center.

