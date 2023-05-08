CATA announces proposed changes for fall service, asks for public comment

Centre Area Transport Authority has announced proposed changes for its fall 2023 service.

Proposed changes include expanding the CATAGO! microtransit service, updating the Red Link, servicing to the Mt. Nittany Medical Center and applying a 25 cent increase to the CATARIDE base fare, according to a press release.

These changes are expected to go into effect on August 17.

CATA will host a public hearing for comments from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 23 in the Downsbrough Community Room in the Schlow Library, according to the release.

Public comment can also be submitted through the CATA website, emailed to comments@catabus.com or phoned to the CATA Customer Service Center at (814) 238-2282.

Comments will be accepted until noon on May 24.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

PennDOT announces construction updates concerning Atherton Street project The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced construction updates for the three-y…