The Centre Area Transportation Authority announced the proposed changes to its fall 2021 plan relating to CATABUS, CATARIDE and CATAGO! services and CATARIDE fare increases.

If the following proposal is instated, the changes will go into effect Aug. 21.

For the CATABUS service, Saturday and Sunday service would start at 8 a.m. and run until 12:30 a.m., and Sunday service would operate on the same routes it did before the pandemic.

The CATARIDE service would operate weekends from 8-12:30 a.m. but would no longer be available in Bellefonte or Pleasant Gap.

The CATARIDE fare would increase from $3.50 to $4 per one-way trip for ADA and Senior Shared Ride riders and from $23.35 to $26.65 for the general public starting Aug. 21.

The cost would increase again in August 2022 to $4.25 and $28.05.

The CATAGO! service would continue on a pilot basis in Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap areas, with slight changes in destination points and would operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

CATAGO! would also expand in the Boalsburg area, operating from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and providing service to the Mount Nittany Medical Center and the Medical Sciences Building.

These three services would no longer be available on Labor Day or from Christmas Eve to New Year's Day.

Public comments can be submitted by email or phone, and a public hearing will be hosted at 6 p.m. on June 8 for concerns regarding this proposal. Pre-registration is required.

For more information about the proposed changes, visit CATA's website.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Borough of State College announces upcoming travel restrictions The borough of State College announced Tuesday the upcoming construction and travel restrict…