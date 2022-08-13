The Centre Area Transportation Authority will begin its fall semester full-service schedule at Penn State on Monday, according to a release.

CATA will operate the following campus routes:

Blue Loop

Monday-Friday: 7:15 a.m. to midnight

Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

White Loop

Monday-Wednesday: 7:15 a.m. to midnight

Thursday-Friday: 7:15 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Saturday: 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Red Link

Monday-Friday: 6:45 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Saturday: 8:40 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday: Noon to 10 p.m.

Additionally, Penn State’s Campus Shuttle will return on Aug. 22 with the

following schedule:

Campus Shuttle via College Avenue

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Campus Shuttle via Beaver Avenue

Monday-Friday: 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Loop, Link and Campus Shuttle services are free to all riders, according to the release.

CATA introduced some changes to its community service routes that will go into effect Monday as well.

The Atherton Street and College Avenue connectors will be launched. These routes will "connect riders to employment centers, restaurants, medical offices and more," the release said.

CATA will also open the new Northwest and Southwest CATAGO! microtransit zones, which will service Science Park, Park Forest, Pine Grove Mills and various State College neighborhoods, Monday through Friday.

New late-night service will start after 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be serviced by the College Avenue connector, NV and RP routes.

The K, XP, P and M portions of the HM route will no longer be used as service routes.

CATA encouraged Penn State students to download the Penn State Go app to "get real-time bus locations and arrival predictions for all CATA and Campus Shuttle routes."

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE