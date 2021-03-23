The State College Police Department is investigating a "hit and run crash" involving a pedestrian that occurred Monday night at the intersection of West College Avenue and Atherton Street near the Metropolitan at Penn State, according to a press release.

The crash involved a silver dodge SUV that allegedly struck a 28-year-old State College resident as they crossed the intersection on foot at 6:15 p.m.

Centre Life Link EMS responded to the crash and brought the pedestrian to Mount Nittany Medical Center for injuries they suffered in the crash, according to the release.

Witnesses described the driver of the SUV as a white male with a beard.

SCPD urges anyone with information relevant to the crash to contact them.