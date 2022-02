Calder Way will be entirely closed to vehicles and pedestrians between Hetzel and Sowers streets in State College on select upcoming days, a Wednesday release said.

West Penn Power will be excavating Calder Way to replace utilities from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following days:

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Thursday, Feb. 24

Tuesday, March 1

Tuesday, March 8

Wednesday, March 9

Thursday, March 10

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE