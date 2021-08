Calder Way in downtown State College will only allow one-way traffic westbound between Hetzel Street and South Garner Street and one-way traffic eastbound between Hetzel Street and High Street beginning Friday.

The adjustment intends to aid students with fall move-in, the borough said.

The road will once again fully allow two-way traffic on Aug. 22.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State releases coronavirus testing protocols for move-in week, fall semester The first day for students to move back to campus for the fall 2021 semester is Aug. 16 — an…