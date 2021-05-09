The Bradley's Cheesesteaks & Hoagies restaurant located at 119 S. Pugh St. downtown is temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on its door.

The restaurant's operations will be consolidated to the 1669 N Atherton St. location, which will remain open for its normal hour

The notice on the door, which is signed by general manager Ben Lippincott, said this summer will be used to "paint, fix, plan and prepare for reopening."

Bradley's temporarily closed in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but has experienced "ongoing issues" since reopening last July, according to the sign.

Some "issues" listed are food and staff shortages, public health concerns and time accommodations.

The downtown State College location opened in November 2008, and the original shop located in Stone Harbor, New Jersey has been in operation since 1984.

According to the sign, despite "unusual" circumstances, Bradley's said it is hoping to reopen for service "as soon as possible."

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE