The borough of State College will host a “Pride Ride” car caravan at 4 p.m. on June 12 to celebrate Pride month.

Members of the community will be able to register their vehicles to be a part of a pre-planned driving route around the State College area, according to a borough press release.

Participants are encouraged to adorn their vehicles with pride-themed decorations to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Applications for the ride are still being accepted, but spaces remain limited. There is a $25 registration fee, and proceeds will benefit the Centre LGBTQA Support Network.

Participants can register their vehicles here.

Organized by the borough, its LGBTQ Advisory Committee and the Centre LGBTQA Support Network, the ride will begin near State College Area High School and end near the Sidney Friedman Parklet.

Those who are not able to register or choose not to participate in the ride are encouraged to engage in the festivities by cheering on the caravan along the route.

Following the ride, an after party will take place in the Sidney Friedman Parklet, featuring live music, a photo booth and an art installation by Leo Wang, a recent student of the Penn State College of Arts and Architecture.

