The borough of State College repealed its coronavirus emergency ordinance 2156, effective immediately, according to a release and a borough of State College tweet.

The decision follows the rescission of the Department of Health’s emergency declaration — which occurred through PA General Assembly House Resolution No. 106 — and the certification of the Pennsylvania 2021 primary election results, according to the release.

Coronavirus safety guidelines such as masking and limited-capacity gatherings have been officially repealed.

