The borough of State College repealed its coronavirus emergency ordinance 2156, effective immediately, according to a release and a borough of State College tweet.
Effective immediately, our COVID-19 Emergency Ordinance (2156) is no longer in effect. This action occurred once the DOH's Emergency Declaration was rescinded through PA General Assembly’s House Resolution No. 106 and the PA 2021 primary election results were certified. pic.twitter.com/3rugYJDDuR— State College, PA (@State_CollegePA) June 16, 2021
The decision follows the rescission of the Department of Health’s emergency declaration — which occurred through PA General Assembly House Resolution No. 106 — and the certification of the Pennsylvania 2021 primary election results, according to the release.
Coronavirus safety guidelines such as masking and limited-capacity gatherings have been officially repealed.
