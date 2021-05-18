Calder Way, street
Calder Square located on Calder Way on Monday, April 12, 2021 in downtown State College Pa. 

 Chloe Trieff

The borough of State College announced Tuesday the upcoming construction and travel restrictions downtown.

One travel lane will be closed on East Foster Avenue between High Street and Keller Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday while Allegheny Contracting installs gas service.

Between East College Avenue and East Calder Way, Hetzel Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday while R.H. Maron Inc. sets up a crane for a roof replacement. 

The borough of State College advised pedestrians and motorists to be cautious around these work areas.

