As the Nittany Lions prepare to face the Bobcats on Saturday, the Borough of State College Parking Department announced it will not be enforcing the "No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” restriction beginning at noon on Friday.

According to the release, lawn parking is still not permitted and restrictions will return at 2 a.m. Monday.

Parking meters on streets and in parking lots will be enforced from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The department said all Pennsylvania Vehicle Code and No Parking Anytime “will be strictly enforced.”

These violations include, but are not limited to:

No Parking on the Sidewalk

No Parking within an Intersection

No Parking on a Crosswalk

No Parking within 20 feet of a Crosswalk at an Intersection

No Parking with 30 feet of a Stop Sign

No Parking over 12 inches from the curb

No Parking against Traffic

No Parking in Front of a Driveway

The Borough of State College Parking Department can be reached at 814-278-4769 or parkingdept@statecollegepa.us with any questions.

