The Borough of State College announced Tuesday some travel restrictions will be put in place downtown through the week, according to a release.

The Orchard Park bike path at the Edgewood Circle intersection will be under maintenance from 7a.m. to 3p.m. on Aug. 24, the release said.

The 600 block of South Allen Street will be under road maintenance at 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 25-26 and cause one traffic lane to close, according to the release.

The public is asked to use caution when traveling near work zones. Questions concerning either project should be directed to State College Borough Public Works by calling (814) 234-7140.

