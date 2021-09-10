The Blue & White Bottle Shop opened Wednesday night at 222 W. Beaver Ave. in downtown State College.
According to owner Ben Lippincott, the Blue & White Bottle Shop is currently operating as a “micro-pub” that sells beer, seltzers, malt drinks and more.
Lippincott said he has plans for the shop to expand further in a three-phased project that involves expanding its square footage.
“This space will operate as the bottle shop for now — until we can do some renovations,” Lippincott said. “Eventually, we want to have the Blue & White Bottle Shop & Pub.”
Once the Blue & White Bottle Shop adds on a pub as well, Lippincott said he plans for his place to be very “State College and Penn State-centric... sort of a center of the universe place.”
Hours of operation are as follows:
- 2-11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
- 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday
- 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays
- Noon to 9 p.m. Sundays
The Blue & White Bottle Shop plans to extend hours to be open at 7 a.m. on Penn State football game days, according to Lippincott.
