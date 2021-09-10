The Blue & White Bottle Shop opened Wednesday night at 222 W. Beaver Ave. in downtown State College.

According to owner Ben Lippincott, the Blue & White Bottle Shop is currently operating as a “micro-pub” that sells beer, seltzers, malt drinks and more.

Lippincott said he has plans for the shop to expand further in a three-phased project that involves expanding its square footage.

“This space will operate as the bottle shop for now — until we can do some renovations,” Lippincott said. “Eventually, we want to have the Blue & White Bottle Shop & Pub.”

Once the Blue & White Bottle Shop adds on a pub as well, Lippincott said he plans for his place to be very “State College and Penn State-centric... sort of a center of the universe place.”

Hours of operation are as follows:

2-11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays

Noon to 9 p.m. Sundays

The Blue & White Bottle Shop plans to extend hours to be open at 7 a.m. on Penn State football game days, according to Lippincott.

