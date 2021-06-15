Black Tea and Gratified Grad will host "Liberation Weekend," a collection of State College events in celebration of Juneteenth.

The organizations will kick off the weekend with a "Juneteenth Jubilee" to celebrate Black leaders, educators and excellence starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Sidney Friedman Parklet in State College.

The jubilee will serve to “remember the liberation of Black people," “uplift” the community and benefit the St. Paul African Episcopal church in honor of Dr. "Mama" King, according to a tweet from the 3/20 Coalition.

The Liberation Weekend will continue with a “Freedom Flex” yoga session hosted by Latisha Franklin from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Sidney Friedman Parklet.

To sign up for this event, email gratifiedgrad@gmail.com.

Later on Saturday, there will be a showing of a film titled “Judas and the Black Messiah” at 7 p.m. at The State Theatre.

The theater is located at 130 W. College Ave., and tickets must be purchased at this website.

The weekend will conclude on Sunday with a "Community Connection" at 5 p.m. at Sidney Friedman Parklet where “people of African descent” can engage in a “community conversation” and “build connections.”

Anyone with further questions can email theblackteashow@gmail.com.

