Bill Pickle's Taproom could soon have a seasonal "pedlet" to provide outdoor dining.

On Monday, April 19, the State College Borough Council will vote on a proposal made by Hotel State College seeking approval of the pedlet.

According to Curtis Shulman of Hotel State College, which owns the bar, previous “design pinch points” have kept the project from being approved in the past.

Shulman said the design plan has been revised to create a wider walkway by adding the pedlet, which will allow for “a more natural flow” and making the set-up look “more complete."

According to Shulman, the “primary concerns” are walkability and ensuring downtown is "pedestrian-friendly.”

Shulman said he believes the borough council will approve the plans.