Beyond the frame | A guide to Penn State, State College’s iconic murals

While walking through the bustling streets of downtown State College and the hallowed halls of Penn State, one might notice several murals along the way.

From a flock of geese traversing a kaleidoscope of bright colors to a mysterious array of shapes and colors with unknown origins located under one of University Park’s most recognizable buildings, the local area is littered with walls adorned with eye-popping and creative works of art.

Conveniently laid out from east to west so you can easily follow along, here’s a guide to some of State College and Penn State’s most iconic murals.

“Colors of Music”

A mixed media piece located on the corner of East College Avenue and South Garner Street, the first mural on this guide combines a unique blend of shapes and imagery to form a vibrant display of colors.

During her time as a graduate student at Penn State, Natalia Pilato, a 2013 art education graduate, helped lead the creation of a new work of art downtown as a part of the course she was teaching at the time and her master’s thesis project.

In 2012, the course titled “Intro to Community Arts: Beyond the Classroom Walls” was offered for the first time to students, and it focused on working with members of the community to create public works of art. Throughout the semester, students helped fundraise, plan and organize the construction of the mural.

With the help of fellow Penn State alumna Elody Gyekis, who graduated in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in painting and ceramics, Pilato also recruited over 500 members of the State College community, partly through open and private paint sessions.

After approximately 120 hours of work, the mural was unveiled in 2012, and it features both a mural and a mosaic on one of the side windows of the First National Bank that now resides there.

“Inclusivity”

One of the more recently completed downtown murals, the piece on this guide features a bold use of primary colors to frame a message of inclusion.

Located on the corner of Locust Lane and East Calder Way, “Inclusivity” was painted onto the side of the Abba Java Coffeehouse by Penn State students Nehama Dormont and Kelly Hooper.

Working as an intern for the coffeehouse, Hooper (senior-music and psychology) was presented with the idea to create a mural by the director of Abba Java, Sarah Voigt.

On the hunt for an artist whose work would match the theme they had in mind, Hooper and Voigt said they found Dormont’s (sophomore-music education) work to be the solution.

Alongside Dormont, Hooper began working on the piece earlier this year and managed to complete it in nearly a month, working on it two or three days every week.

As for the message featured in the center of the piece? Hooper said she first heard the phrases “You are loved” and “You are welcome here” used as the Wi-Fi password for Abba Java, and from there, it has carried through in everything the coffeehouse stands for.

“The message has been ingrained in the walls of the place, and you can feel it,” Hooper said. “I have not seen the start to it, and I doubt I will ever see the end to the phrase. It’s an idea, and it will be consistent as long as [Abba Java] stands.”

“Penn State Alma Mater”

Moving right along to the next mural on the guide, this abstract piece uses a series of shapes and colors to encapsulate the spirit of the “Penn State Alma Mater.”

The first of several murals in this guide that were designed and created by William Snyder III, this is also the most recent of his works in downtown State College. The piece was commissioned by Core Spaces, a Chicago-based group.

Featured on the side of Alexander Court at the Canyon at 309 E. Beaver Ave., Snyder said he used a sort of code system made of different shapes to convey the university’s alma mater.

“I presented [Core Spaces] this retro, mid-century stylized translation of the alma mater,” Snyder said. “I translated each word from the alma mater into a general symbol… It was a fun process.”

The mural was completed and installed in early June.

“Inspiration”

Possibly State College’s most iconic and oldest mural — and one that continues to grow to this day — is “Inspiration.”

Started in 1999 and unveiled in 2000 by Michael Pilato and Yuri Karabash, this mural features a collage of some of the impactful people in the State College community.

Michael, who happens to be the brother of Natalia, said the process of starting the mural involved reaching out to local businesses and members of the community to gather support.

As part of the ongoing process of this “living mural,” as Michael described it, he continues to return to the mural to add golden halos to those featured who have died. Michael said the addition of halos is meant to be a spiritual and healing process, rather than a religious one.

Throughout the years, the mural has continued to grow, with various changes having been made, including the removal of Jerry Sandusky’s portrait and addition of a sidewalk tribute.

“The mural grows by itself,” Michael said. “The mural has become this part of the community that was once just this ugly brick wall — it enhances the quality of life.”

Pugh Street Garage mural

This next mural is perhaps one of the most unique of its kind downtown. Located on the east side of the Pugh Street Garage, this mural was completed by Snyder in 2019 using only spray paint.

After purchasing the design from local jeweler Wes Glebe, Snyder quickly got to work creating this abstract work.

The resulting piece is an arrangement of bright colors that help bring life to the garage and continue the impact murals have on the community.

“Wild Geese”

Moving into Humes Alley outside of the Pugh Street Garage, there are two seperate murals found in this area. The first is located on the side of Webster’s Bookstore Cafe and is the third featured mural in this guide painted by Snyder.

An array of vividly colored geometric shapes make up not only the background of this piece but also help illustrate the mural’s main characters — geese.

Flying through a sky of triangles and squares, the abstract geese are flocking in a “V” formation toward East Beaver Avenue. Snyder said this abstract work was a “personal piece” of his.

Snyder received a grant from the Trailhead grant program to complete this piece, which helped cover the costs of supplies.

With the help of 11 volunteers, Snyder said “Wild Geese” was completed in two weeks, and it was installed in 2018.

Calder Way Fresco

The second mural located in Humes Alley is a piece that dates back to 2001 and features scenes that encapsulate the history of State College and Penn State’s hold on the community.

Kimberly Flick, then a senior at Penn State, started the mural in summer 2001, and it was later completed the following year.

Due to the already crumbling facade of the building, Flick painted various scenes onto the building to give the illusion they were sticking out from the cracked stucco.

“Dreams Take Flight”

Entering into the heart of downtown State College, the next mural to encounter is located on 122 W. Calder Way, and it is the longest mural in this guide.

Spanning the entire wall of McLanahan’s Downtown Market, “Dreams Take Flight” is another piece the Natalia and Gyekis duo took on in 2010.

Collecting ideas from members of the State College community, the duo got to work creating a digital illustration of the mural. Then, the final illustration was projected onto a larger canvas of pellon material.

The piece was divided into different colored blocks, creating a large paint-by-number outline. Natalia and Gyekis then welcomed more than 500 members of the community to help fill in the blocks.

Nearly $30,000 dollars and hours upon hours of work later, the mural was installed in 2010 and has since become one of the most recognizable (and most Instagram worthy) murals in State College.

Upcoming 3 Dots Downtown mural

Next up on the guide is a mural that doesn’t quite exist yet.

After being commissioned by 3 Dots Downtown to create a piece for the ceiling of its patio, Ann Tarantino will tackle the challenge to provide a unique and abstract work of art later this summer.

The focus of the mural will be on “sense of place locally,” Tarantino said.

“It’s really about the local landscape, people who live here and how we move through space locally,” Tarantino said.

When the mural is completed, Tarantino said people should expect to see bright colors, patterns and linework “pulled from landscapes.”

“Be”

Another mural that can be accessed through Calder Way features a plethora of lineworked faces placed on a bright blue background.

During his time as an adjunct professor at Penn State in 2018, Snyder teamed up with one of his students, Lucy Udell, to create this abstract work of art that can be found behind The State Theatre.

“We Are All One”

Reaching the finale of the downtown murals, this one is by far the largest featured in the guide.

Located on the side of the Graduate State College Hotel at 125 S. Atherton St., this piece was also created by Snyder and includes a wide array of colors that portray an abstract look at several different yet connected faces.

Before the Graduate reached out to Snyder to create a new mural, the side of the building was a blank white canvas, ready to be filled with a display of color. And Snyder certainly delivered.

As perhaps his boldest and his largest work of art featured downtown, Snyder said he was given creative freedom to create a story that connected State College and Penn State.

“As I was trying to nail down a specific story, it really lead itself to ‘everyone’s got a story,’” Snyder said. “I pitched [the Graduate] that design, it was timely of diversity and inclusion, and they liked it.”

The mural was completed in paneled sections off-site with the help of 19 assistants and later installed in 2019.

Willard Building basement mural

The final stop on this guide of State College’s murals brings us to University Park. While campus does have its fair share of murals scattered throughout the corridors of many buildings, one mural is isolated from the public’s eye.

Located under the Willard Building in a restricted area is a piece that depicts several motifs of agriculture and unique geometric images.

Faded shades of brown, green, blue, orange and yellow fill the wall of the damp and often flooded underground area.

And perhaps the most strange element is a compass-like emblem on the center of the wall that reads “To the West - Introspection, To the North - Wisdom, To the East - Illumination, To the South - Innocence and Truth.”

Where did the mural come from? Who painted it? What does the strange symbol and words mean?

Questions like these have been asked to Penn State librarians and internet forums for years, but where are the answers?

Well, that’s just it. Nobody really knows. After researching through historical records of the building and murals on campus, nobody has been able to find any record of the mystery mural’s origin story.

While the other murals on this guided list have intricate backgrounds and artists we can thank for their hard work and contributions to the community, this piece may just remain a mystery until the end of time.

