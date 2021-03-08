Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna announced Monday he is seeking reelection for a second term.

Cantorna was first elected as district attorney in November 2017 after running unopposed in the general election. During his tenure, Cantorna and the district attorney office prosecuted four murder cases in the first year of his tenure, according to a press release.

“If elected to a second term, my primary focus will be to ensure that our community is kept safe and that we continue to work toward solutions that solve the underlying issues that bring people to court,” Cantorna said in a press release.

District attorney candidates are required to receive 250 signatures in show of support for their nominations. Cantorna received 1,065.

Cantorna has practiced law in State College since 1998, according to a press release.

3/20 Coalition, an organization created in response to the fatal police shooting of Osaze Osagie, has recently called for the resignation of Cartorna after he did not charge the officers involved in the shooting.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. He was shot and killed by State College Police officers on March 20, 2019.

When three officers arrived at Osagie’s apartment to serve a mental health warrant, Osagie allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to use a Taser on Osagie, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

3/20 Coalition held a 'die-in' on March 4 in front of Cantorna's office in Bellefonte to demand his resignation as district attorney.

Additionally, the State College NAACP previously demanded Cantorna's resignation on Jan. 28 along with State College Manager Tom Fountaine, State College Chief of Police John Gardner and State College Police Captain Christian Fishel.

