A 21-year-old from Bellefonte is still in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Oct. 24 while riding a bicycle, according to Ferguson Township Police Chief Chris Albright.

The man was riding on North Atherton Street at 10:26 p.m. when a 2008 Kia struck the cyclist from behind, Albright said.

The cyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was life-flighted to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center the next morning, according to Albright.

No drugs or alcohol were involved, and an investigation is pending, according to Albright.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE