Champs green phase
Buy Now

Patrons line up outside Champs Downtown on Friday, May 29, the day Centre County moved into the green phase of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 Lindsey Toomer

Champs Downtown was nominated Monday by 5th Year to compete in its 2021 #BarstoolBestBar competition to represent Penn State and the Northeast region.

The bracket for the competition mimics the March Madness setup, with 128 total bars nominated nationally.

For Northeast region's Round of 128, Champs is up against three other bars in Group 1 — Ted's Restaurant & Bar at the University of Connecticut, Ginger Hill Tavern at Slippery Rock University and Lucky Dog Tavern & Grill at Plymouth State University.

In order to vote, Twitter users can tweet Champ's specific hashtag to help the bar advance to the Round of 32. Voting for the Round of 128 ends Friday at 3 p.m.

MORE PENN STATE COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.