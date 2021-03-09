Champs Downtown was nominated Monday by 5th Year to compete in its 2021 #BarstoolBestBar competition to represent Penn State and the Northeast region.

🚨🚨 THE 2021 BEST BAR BRACKET IS HERE. 🚨🚨 Did your favorite college bar make the cut?128 Bars. Most voted for bar in each group of 4 will move on to the round of 32. Voting starts TOMORROW. #BarstoolBestBar presented by @DrinkRevitalyte pic.twitter.com/aC0tIBxdOM — 5th Year (@5thYear) March 8, 2021

The bracket for the competition mimics the March Madness setup, with 128 total bars nominated nationally.

For Northeast region's Round of 128, Champs is up against three other bars in Group 1 — Ted's Restaurant & Bar at the University of Connecticut, Ginger Hill Tavern at Slippery Rock University and Lucky Dog Tavern & Grill at Plymouth State University.

NORTHEAST REGION: ROUND OF 128To vote, tweet your bar's specific hashtag. The most voted for bar in each group will advance to the round of 32.One vote per account. Voting ends Friday March 12 at 3 PM EST. Presented by @DrinkRevitalyte #BarstoolBestBar pic.twitter.com/GWNRcpBWZb — 5th Year (@5thYear) March 9, 2021

In order to vote, Twitter users can tweet Champ's specific hashtag to help the bar advance to the Round of 32. Voting for the Round of 128 ends Friday at 3 p.m.

