For Pamela Dubyak, health psychology assistant teaching professor at Penn State, she has seen students often go to the emergency room — at Mount Nittany Medical Center — for illnesses or problems that could easily be solved at a general doctor’s office.

“People will sometimes frequent the ER in lieu of primary care because they do not have the money to pay for service,” Dubyak said. “It also may be a situation where they have waited too long, and now the condition requires immediate attention.”

However, student Reonna Giosa said there are multiple reasons for choosing to go to the ER — like students being away from their primary caregivers.

“Students are far away from home,” Giosa (junior-human development and family studies) said. “They might think it is more severe than it is and just go to the ER to be safe.”

Giosa said her “solution” was to get a doctor at Mount Nittany Medical Center, but she knows “not everyone has that option.”

Furthermore, Giosa also said she hasn’t personally been to any of the urgent cares in the area but would recommend them for a student who’s unsure about what medical care they need.

In State College, there are two primary urgent care locations — MedExpress and Geisinger ConvenientCare State College.

At these locations, students can be rapidly treated for common illnesses and injuries, according to their websites.

For community members who are struggling financially or for those who are uninsured, Centre Volunteers in Medicine provides completely free, comprehensive care for the State College community, according to Cheryl White.

White, the executive director of CVIM, said not only does CVIM provide medical services but it also delivers employment services as well.

“At CVIM, we are different because of our mission,” White said. “We see people you encounter every day and help them to stay healthy and employed”

Additionally, White said CVIM doesn’t see a “huge” student population.

“Students at Penn State are required to have insurance when they enroll in the university,” White said. “We do not see many students, but we are certainly available to them if services are needed.”

On campus, students have access to University Health Services, or they can go to Mount Nittany for long-term treatment.

“[UHS] can be compared to a doctor's office at home,” Valerie Fulton, an infectious disease nurse at UHS, said.

Fulton said UHS offers other services as well, such as “vaccinations, simple lacerations, men’s and women’s health visits, laboratory testing, case management, sick visits, and physical examinations.”

“At UHS, we are unique because our clinicians and nurses are highly trained and informed on the most up-to-date information on the student population at Penn State,” Fulton said.

Fulton said there are several main differences between UHS’ and Mount Nittany’s services.

“Mount Nittany Medical Center is a hospital,” Fulton said. “[It] can take care of any emergency and also care for students who need surgery or need in-hospital medical care.”

Mount Nittany is also open 24 hours a day and seven days a week, Fulton said.

For Keller Kontir, she has had experience with both of these medical institutions as a student.

“I have been to UHS a handful of times for a few different things,” Kontir (senior-veterinary studies) said. “I have a lot of medical issues, and at UHS, they actually listened and took all of my past issues into account.”

Kontir said she would “definitely” return to UHS.

On the other hand, Kontir said she didn’t have a “good experience” at Mount Nittany Medical Center and “would not recommend” it.

“They have longer waits, are not very attentive to patients and tend to leave patients with band-aid solutions to their issues,” Kontir said. “I felt a panicked energy from the staff when I was there.”

Kontir described her experience at Mount Nittany Medical Center’s emergency room as “panicked.”

“I have been to their ER twice,” Kontir said. “During one of my visits, they pumped me with morphine just for me to come back a day later with more severe symptoms.”

For Kontir, as a Penn State student, she said her care felt “very rushed.”

“The staff was very nice but just wanted to get rid of every patient as soon as possible,” Kontir said.

According to a press release from Mount Nittany Medical Center in 2021, the hospital has been recognized for its “excellence in care” globally.

“With a focus on delivering compassionate care of the highest quality and safety for every patient, every time, Mount Nittany Health is proud to be nationally recognized with top honors in clinical care, patient safety and overall performance across the health system,” Mount Nittany said in a release.

Kathleen Rhine, CEO of Mount Nittany Medical Center, also commented in the release.

“At Mount Nittany, community members can rely on exceptional care every day,” Rhine said. “The recognition we earn from outside raters are just a few of the achievements this remarkable team can be proud of.”

However, Kontir said she probably won’t return to Mount Nittany if possible.

“UHS is just more adept at student services and the needs of students here at Penn State.”

