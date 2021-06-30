The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts is hosting several music performances at the Presbyterian Church in State College from July 8-10, even though the rest of the festival will remain virtual.

The performances of varying genres start on July 8 with the Tussey Mountain Moonshiners, Below Centre, Kristi Jean and Her Ne’er Do Wells, followed by a performance by Callanish.

On July 9, the performances begin with Ramalama, JT and the Denicats, Natascha and the Spy Boys, and The River Drivers.

July 10, the final day of performances, starts off with AAA Blues Band, Poetry in a Time of Pandemic hosted by poet Julia Spicher Kasdorf, a performance by Jon Rounds, and finally a performance by Bill Carter and the Presbybop Quartet.

Wristbands can be purchased for $10 and are valid for all three days, according to an Arts Fest spokesperson.

Audiences are welcome, but there is a maximum capacity of 250 people allowed into the church, the spokesperson said.

