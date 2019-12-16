Former State College Borough Council president and Penn State professor emeritus Ronald L. Filippelli will serve as the new interim mayor of State College for the next two years.

After months of waiting and deliberation, the State College Borough Council announced its decision at a meeting held on Monday, Dec. 16 in the Municipal Building.

Filippelli was voted by the council with a 6-1 majority, with the only member dissenting being Councilman Dan Murphy. He will be sworn in at noon on Tuesday.

Filippelli previously served on the Borough Council for eight years. He is a member of the State College Airport Authority.

He does not plan to run for mayor again.

Assistant borough secretary Sharon Ergler drew names of council members out of a “cauldron,” giving each member the chance to nominate someone before the vote was taken. Council members were not required to make a nomination, but were encouraged to.

All the nominations were made before the vote was taken, and the council members voted on each candidate in order of their nominations. Council members could vote for as many candidates as they wanted, and the first candidate to receive four votes won.

Filippelli’s name was drawn first, and he was therefore voted on first.

The council members nominated for the following candidates:

Theresa Lafer: Ron Fillippelli

Janet Engeman: Thomas Daubert

Catherine Dauler: pass

Jesse Barlow: Jim Leous

David Brown: pass

Dan Murphy: Jason Browne

Evan Myers: Ezra Nanes

Now-former Mayor Donald Hahn announced his candidacy for magisterial district judge in February, and said that he would resign from office if elected. Hahn won unopposed in November, with his resignation effective 5 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Before the appointment, the council voted unanimously to accept Hahn’s resignation.

Hahn was mayor for just two years, defeating Michael Black and Ron Madrid in the general election in 2017. Black was one of the 11 candidates considered for the interim mayor position.

Timeline of the process

The Borough Council announced that upon learning of Hahn’s candidacy for judge that it would begin the process of appointing a replacement to serve the remainder of Hahn’s term, ending in fall 2021.

Multiple special council meetings were held in the months following, debating the process in which they would select a new mayor.

Under the Home Rule Charter Provisions’ Section 403, “Vacancies in any elected office shall be filled by vote of Council within forty-five (45) days after the occurrence of such vacancy.” The council has said that while this process isn’t democratic by nature, it’s the only option.

Guidelines for a potential candidate for mayor were brought to council by Dauler in October, including a suggestion that the interim mayor cannot be an active employee of Penn State.

Other suggested guidelines included that the interim mayor should have “actual work experience” in local government, could not be a developer, must have commitment to Penn State student engagement, and must have demonstrable experience conducting public meetings.

The reasoning for the possible exclusion of Penn State faculty members to run was to avoid potential conflicts of interest, even though multiple council members themselves both presently and previously worked for the university.

The guidelines sparked outrage from both members of the community and the university, with Penn State President Eric Barron even condemning the guidelines in a penned letter to the council.

Hahn himself also disapproved of the guidelines in a letter presented before the council at its Nov. 6 meeting.

At this meeting, Barlow passed a motion to table the guidelines, which was approved on a 5-2 vote. The application deadline for interim mayor was subsequently extended to accommodate for Penn State faculty who may have previously been pushed away by these potential guidelines.

On Dec. 3, the Borough Council held a special meeting to interview the potential candidates for mayor. Eleven in total spoke to the council at this meeting, although there had previously been 13 candidates, with two students dropping out before the interviews.

The full list of candidates included:

Jamey Darnell

Michael Black

Ronald Filippelli

Eleanor Schiff

Ezra Nanes

Jacob R. Werner

Thomas E. Daubert

Katherine Watt

James Leous

Jason Browne

Ron Madrid