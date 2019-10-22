Penn State has placed the Alpha Delta chapter of the Chi Phi fraternity on interim suspension following the death of an individual at property allegedly occupied by fraternity members, according to a press release.

The 17-year-old Erie male died on Saturday while visiting the off-campus house. The 522 W. College Ave. property is not the fraternity’s official house and the male was not a Penn State student.

State College Police and the University’s Office of Student Conduct are investigating the incident.

Due to the interim suspension, the fraternity is not recognized as a student organization until the investigation’s conclusion. Chi Phi is not allowed to participate, attend or organize any functions, activities or events, and is not allowed to attend any university-wide events as an organization, according to the release.

The male became unconscious and experienced shallow breathing, according to a State College Police Department release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the State College Police.

