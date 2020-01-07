The Macy’s at the Nittany Mall will close this year, making it the fourth major department store to close at the mall since 2015.

Carolyn Ng, director of media relations for Macy’s, said the store will hold a clearance sale beginning this month that will run for about eight to 12 weeks.

The Nittany Mall Macy’s is one of several branches that will close, as announced on Monday. Among other closures includes the Harrisburg branch, according to Business Insider.

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the State College community over the past 21 years,” Ng said via email. “We encourage customers to shop with us at the nearest Macy’s store at Macy’s Logan Valley Mall and online at macys.com.”

Ng said Macy’s employees affected by the closure have already been informed, and that full-time employees will be eligible for severance and outplacement resources.