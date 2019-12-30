In the span of 10 years, many businesses, both independent and corporately-run, have opened and closed in State College, and with continuing construction on student housing and other establishments, the downtown landscape has been altered significantly.

There is a smattering of businesses in State College that have witnessed the evolution to downtown firsthand.

The owners of these small businesses, many of whom have different opinions on what has changed and the impact of these changes, have had to adjust their operations accordingly. Some are fans of the new developments, while others are not.

Joy Rodgers-Mernin is the owner of The Nittany Quill, a downtown shop that sells fine stationery and custom paper products. She and her husband co-own the store, which has been operating for 35 years.

Originally from Belleville, Pennsylvania, Rodgers-Mernin said they chose State College for their store because it is close to their home and a college town. She said over the past 10 years, many small, independent retailers have left the area.

“I’ve seen a lot more restaurants and bars. We have H&M across the street now. There are a handful of [independent retailers] still here, like Uncle Eli’s, Kitchen Kaboodle and Appalachian Outdoors,” Rodgers-Mernin said, “but a lot have left.”

She said she was originally worried about the addition of Target and the Hyatt Place hotel on Beaver Avenue, but that they have actually resulted in more people coming to Fraser Street, where The Nittany Quill is located.

“[Target] has brought people here to this little street and the hotel brings people here and they wander around, pick up something or take something home to their kids and family,” Rodgers-Mernin said. “So that I think has been good for me.”

She said in order for a business to stay in State College, it has to plug into the energy that college students bring to the downtown area.

Katie Dawes has been the owner of Kitchen Kaboodle, a kitchenware and gift store, since 1987. She said the trend of independent retailers leaving and being replaced by corporate chains is “inevitable.”

“We certainly have a lot of building going on that is dramatically changing the landscape of downtown. But in that respect, it’s progress. We’re moving forward. Downtown State College has become a mini city,” Dawes said. “I think that businesses will continue to grow, and we’ve got some small business owners who I think are vital and who will help recreate and extend a hand to other new companies.”

Pat Dougherty is another business owner who has seen the changes over the past decade. Since 1980, he has owned The Tavern, a colonial-style restaurant that specializes in seafood, pasta and steak.

He said the addition of tall cranes and new buildings to downtown State College’s geography was the most noticeable, and said The Tavern is glad to be across the street from Penn State, as it brings in students, parents, sports teams and more.

He also said that although there are a handful of older independent stores still around, they are in decline. The Tavern is right next to Harpers, a clothing store that has been around since 1926.

“I don’t think there are quite as many family stores as there used to be, especially clothing stores. I’m glad to have [Harpers] as my neighbor,” Dougherty said. “But when I was a student here, there were so many [clothing stores] for men and women.”

Dougherty said The Tavern tries to keep up with the constantly changing expectations of customers, but it can be difficult for a small business to do so.

“We’re trying to stay current. We have a great chef, and he has put some interesting things on the menu. We want to have a two-page menu and some other exciting things,” Dougherty said. “There’s just a lot to do, and you get caught up in the day-to-day stuff that by the end of the day, you didn’t do enough long-range stuff.”

Marie Librizzi, the owner of the Old Main Frame Shop & Gallery for 43 years, also said she has altered her business to adapt to modern trends.

One of those changes includes moving the location of the store entirely. Beginning in early January, the store will be moving to a new building on West College Avenue. Librizzi said this was due to parking becoming a hassle for both her staff and State College residents who wish to shop there.

“We’re moving because all the parking garages are always full. Parking is hard for a small business,” Librizzi said. “On football weekends, we have to get there at six or seven in the morning to get a parking space, and there are only two parking spaces in front of the store.”

Librizzi said she thinks conditions in downtown State College were better 10 years ago.

“There’s not that connection between downtown and State College residents that there used to be,” Librizzi said. “We’ve lost the whole feeling of downtown. It’s sad.”

Another change both Dougherty and Librizzi acknowledged as important is delivery, which has become increasingly prevalent in the age of companies such as Amazon and Postmates.

Librizzi said the Old Main Frame Shop now does a “tremendous” amount of delivery.

“So far, we haven’t jumped on board with [delivery]. So maybe I’m missing something,” Dougherty said. “When I was a student, we didn’t have GrubHub. That’s new.”

Librizzi also said she agreed that more and more independent retailers have left State College.

“What has changed is that [downtown State College] is geared totally towards students now. It’s all high-rises and bars,” Librizzi said. “40 years ago, it was all independents. Ten years ago, there were multiple establishments to go to, but now there’s nowhere for State College residents to shop. Now it’s all corporate.”