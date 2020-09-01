The State College Borough Council has released an online form for State College residents to submit questions for interim council member applicants, according to a borough release.

The deadline to submit questions is Wednesday, Sept. 9, and questions may be submitted here.

Former council member Dan Murphy resigned last week, leaving an empty seat on the council.

The council must vote for an interim council member by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 1.

The selected member will serve the rest of Murphy's term.

The council decided how it would allow residents to apply for the position during an Aug. 28 special meeting.