Beginning Saturday, March 7, CATA will be running a reduced service schedule through Saturday, March 14.

There will be no White Loop or Green Link services during this time period and there will be no campus transit route services on Sunday, March 8.

Additionally, the Campus Shuttle will not service Beaver Ave. from Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13. The shuttle will still be available on College Ave., however.

For all spring break traffic, transit and parking information, visit the Penn State Transportation Services website. For more information on CATA service changes, visit CATA's website.