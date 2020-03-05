Those who are sticking around during Penn State’s spring break next week may need to find a different route to drive around campus and State College.

West Park Ave. between North Atherton Street North Allen Street will be closed for local and commercial traffic. It will also be closed for commercial traffic between North Allen Street and Shortlidge Road all of next week, according to a PennDOT release.

Weather permitting, the road will be closed for construction from 7 a.m. Monday, March 9 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

Those who live in the College Heights neighborhood will have road access to their homes via North Allen Street.

The project is a partnership between PennDOT and the State College Borough Department of Public Works to “provide traffic control” and replace piping, according to the release. PennDOT will be backfilling and repaving the road once repairs are complete.

Department of Public Works staff will be available on-site to assists motorists traveling around or through the work area.

Those traveling east or west via vehicle on Penn State’s campus will have to utilize alternative routes, such as Curtin Road via North Atherton Street or University Drive.