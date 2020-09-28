Many upperclassmen decide to move off-campus at some point in their college careers, but what exactly does a search for an apartment look like?

Peggy Burke reflected on her experience looking for housing last year.

For Burke (senior-psychology) and her current roommates, the search was easy because they knew people who lived in the building before them.

However, there were a few complications.

"We had a lot of roommates, so there were limited options," Elizabeth Trautman said.

The group has a total of seven people living together in a loft-style apartment with Burke, including friends Trautman (senior- biochemistry and molecular biology) and Adriana Romano.

According to Romano (senior-biomedical engineering), the group was also doing its best to find a place with the best value for what they were looking for. Romano said they were particularly looking for a place that was well-cleaned and well-maintained.

The group lived on campus for three years, but all agreed they prefer living off-campus.

Leila Filien is currently in search of housing for next year, and said she is excited to live off-campus because she wants to be able to cook.

Filien (sophomore-chemistry and political science) and her friend Jacob Snyder are planning on being neighbors, both hoping to live in different units in the same building.

Filien is hoping to find a place that is affordable and is a short bus ride or car ride away from campus.

"I am not trying to commute 30 minutes every day to school," Filien said.

Snyder (sophomore-biology) said he trusts his friend is going to pick a nice place to live, and said he does not do much research besides looking at pictures of the apartments.

He requested that the apartment has quiet places so that they can focus on work. He also hopes for some kind of common space where they can all spend time together.

Snyder and Filien have some worries as well, though.

"When you go online, you see very mixed reviews," Filien said. "You kind of have to go based on word of mouth and what you feel when you tour the places."

Luckily, Fillien said, they were able to do in-person tours of the apartments they were interested in.

She also said landlords and apartment companies often offer the "bare minimum" and charge high rent prices.

However, Filien hopes the rates might be lower than usual this year because of uncertainties with the coronavirus and lower demand for off-campus housing.

Meanwhile, Snyder's biggest concern is the commute.

"Right here [on campus] it’s easily accessible," Snyder said. "I can wake up however-many minutes before my class and just throw on something and go.”

For now, Snyder and Filien are waiting to see which apartment will have the most reasonable price.

