From packing, to finding a parking space, to saying goodbye to family members, moving into a new apartment can be a stressful experience for some.

That stress was heightened for students like Gwyneth Falloon, who recently moved into the new “HERE” apartments, located at 131 Heister Street.

Falloon (senior-broadcast journalism) said there was a lack of communication on HERE’s part regarding scheduled move-in times, which made the process confusing.

Additionally, she said the luxury apartment building was not completely finished, so she essentially moved into a construction zone.

“Originally I had planned to move-in on Friday, Aug. 21, but they didn’t have the license that said it was safe for us to move in, so everybody on Friday had to move to Saturday or Sunday,” Falloon said. “They emailed us on Thursday night so I didn't even see the email until I woke up in the morning to drive to State College.”

Falloon said she is an optimistic person and expected everything would be fine on move-in day. She thought the HERE apartments would have a plan or schedule in place, but that was not the case.

“[The building] was pretty jammed. There was a 20 to 30-minute wait for just the elevators,” Falloon said. “So, we proceeded to carry giant move-in bins that are used to help people move in on-campus up six flights of steps several times.”

Chelsea Lewin had a similar move-in experience with lots of waiting and overcrowded areas, after she was also told she could not move in until Saturday.

“It was crazy here on Saturday because everyone was moving in,” said Lewin. “The roads were congested, they didn’t have a ton of carts available and everyone was trying to use the elevator.”

Aside from miscommunication and excessively long lines, the amenities such as hot water, a swimming pool, sundeck, grilling area, free printing and study rooms at the HERE are not accessible yet for residents.

“The big appeal was that we were supposed to have free printing and study rooms you can rent out, which is a big deal right now because we’re trying to stay six feet apart and there is limited space in the HUB,” Falloon said.

A HERE spokesperson said the company’s first priority was to make sure all the residents moved into their homes.

“Now that all the units are finished, we are focused on the finishing touches around the building, including the amenities, and outside the community,” the spokesperson said via email. “We greatly appreciate our residents’ patience as we work as quickly as possible to complete these final elements.”

Additionally, the top floors of the building were the last to be constructed, and resident Tomma Dimeglio was placed in the local Quality Inn until construction was done.

“It’s definitely annoying that the building isn’t finished,” Dimeglio (junior-advertising) said. “I was placed in the Quality Inn, which is far from campus so I am wasting a lot of money on [Uber rides] and food since I’m not near downtown.”

Dimeglio also has experienced a lack of communication from HERE regarding any questions she had.

“Communication is not too good with the building [owners],” Dimeglio said. “They take a while to get back to me when I email them, and they usually don’t have a clear answer.”

