CATA announced it will reinstate various bus services beginning Monday, June 8, according to a press release from CATA.

CATABUS will reinstate the following services — with the exception of the NV (Havershire/Martin/Vairo/Toftrees) and RP (Waupelani/Downtown) routes:

HM (Nittany Mall/Toftrees), P (Tussey Mountain) and W (Valley Vista) — operating Monday through Saturday on the regular schedule

K (Cato Park) — operating every hour Monday through Saturday on a modified schedule

N (Martin Street/Aaron Drive), R (Waupelani Drive) and V (Vairo Blvd.) — operating every 40 minutes Monday through Saturday on a modified schedule

XB (Bellefonte) and XG (Pleasant Gap) Community routes — operating Monday through Saturday on a regular reduced service Saturday schedule

Blue Loop — operating every 20 minutes Monday through Friday until 10 p.m.

Red Link — operating Monday through Saturday on a modified schedule

CATAGO! in Bellefonte will operate 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, with no operations in Pleasant Gap.

CATARIDE will operate 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and only outside of those hours for life-sustaining treatments. There will be no service on Sundays.

To reserve next-day trips, call-in hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

At this time, CATA requires all passengers to wear face coverings and is not charging fares.

For more information about CATA's service schedules, visit its website.