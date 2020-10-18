The 3/20 Coalition’s Black Healing Committee and Penn State Writers Organized to Represent Diverse Stories collaborated to celebrate National Black Poetry Day Saturday at the MLK Plaza.

The day commemorates the 309th anniversary of the birth of poet Jupiter Hammon, the first African American poet to have his work published in the U.S., and celebrates the work of past and present authors.

Tierra Williams, 3/20 Coalition co-chair, echoed the words of Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou, James Baldwin and Paul Laurence Dunbar as local poets took the stage to read poems written by Black authors and perform their own original pieces.

Cassandra Nunez used her time on stage to read “To a Dark Girl,” a poem written by Harlem Renaissance poet Gwendolyn Bennet in 1922.

Nunez (junior-electrical engineering), who is the WORDS event manager, was part of the student organization’s efforts to collaborate with the 3/20 Coalition to organize the event.

WORDS, Nunez explained, is a Penn State organization committed to creating a space for the university’s writing community and highlighting the work of a diverse array of authors.

Deja Workman, WORDS public relations specialist, was born in Louisville, Kentucky, which she described as the “home of Black women who have been asked to carry many things they didn’t ask for.”

Workman (junior-information sciences and technology) said her poem was inspired by fellow Louisvillian women, specifically mentioning Breonna Taylor and poet Hannah Drake.

As chair of the 3/20 Coalition’s Black Healing Committee, Williams also explained the committee carved out spaces for the local Black community to raise awareness for mental health.

Her poem, titled “Slain,” was inspired by the killing of 29-year-old State College resident Osaze Osagie.

Osagie, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and autism, was fatally shot by a State College police officer in March 2019. Three police officers had arrived at the apartment responding to a mental health warrant, and unsuccessfully used a Taser on Osagie.

According to the Centre County district attorney’s report on Osagie’s death, Osagie ran at the officers with a knife when they arrived at his apartment on Old Boalsburg Road.

In the aftermath of his death on March 20, the 3/20 Coalition formed the Justice for Osaze movement and have published a list of demands calling for the names of the officers involved in Osagie’s case to be released.

Emmy award-winning professor Charles Dumas of Penn State's School of Theatre detailed his experiences as a young man dealing with those who would discriminate against and avoid him and what he described as their “self-created danger.”

“Their fear was like my air, my water, the source of my substance — without that I might have been totally invisible,” he said.

Dumas described the experience of finding his way to Shakespeare’s classic play, Hamlet, and learning to take on the theatre by screaming his “rage in iambic pentameter.”

“Yes, I groan with Othello,” Dumas said. “Yet another African gone crazy in a world not of his choosing or of his making.”