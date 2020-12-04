The State College Police Department reported the identification of the seven men who allegedly brought an intoxicated woman out from the suspended Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity and left her on the sidewalk.

According to a press release published on Thursday, the men were observed bringing the woman from the former fraternity house — located at 329 E. Prospect Ave. — and placing her on the sidewalk of a property adjacent to the prior location at an unspecified time.

Even though the press release did not specify a time when the incident occurred, Penn State described a similar incident occurring Halloween weekend in a letter sent to students about the suspended fraternity on Nov. 6.

The house on East Prospect Avenue previously served as a chapter house for Sigma Alpha Mu until the fraternity was suspended in April 2017 for violating university restrictions on partying and alcohol consumption.

The letter sent by Penn State discouraged students from visiting the fraternity, which has allegedly held parties despite coronavirus restrictions. Additionally, there have also been reports of hazing, misconduct and sexual assault at the fraternity.

SCPD thanked the public for assisting in the investigation via a post on its Twitter account, and said all of the individuals have been identified as a result.

The post also encouraged anyone with additional information on the incident to contact SCPD via the phone number 814-234-7150.

