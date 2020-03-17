The 3/20 Coalition’s "Honoring Osaze: Memorial March," which was going to take place at 5 p.m. on March 20, has been postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Melanie Morrison, the secretary of the coalition, said all physical events have been postponed “until further notice.”

The 3/20 Coalition still plans to have a “visual and social media presence on and around the 20th of March,” according to Morrison.

The march was organized to honor Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old State College man who was killed by a State College Police officer on March 20, 2019.

Police were serving a mental health warrant at Osagie's apartment. Osagie, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and Asperger's syndrome, ran at the officers with a knife. After attempting to tase him, an officer shot and killed Osagie.

Many community members believed Osagie's death stemmed from racial and mental health-related biases.

The 3/20 Coalition was created to seek justice for Osagie, be a catalyst for reform and prevent similar incidents in the future.

According to a press release from the 3/20 Coalition, the event was going to consist of a march from the Allen Street Gates to the State College Municipal Building. A brief ceremony was then going to follow with singing and speakers.

Flowers were also going to be laid at Osagie’s former residence.

“We recognize and appreciate the changes local leaders have begun to make and the funds they pledged, including the establishment of a mental health task force and the creation of a mobile mental health crisis clinic,” Leslie Laing — a member of the Community Diversity Group, NAACP and Mental Health Taskforce — said in a press release. “However, we also feel it is important to acknowledge that there is still work to do.”

In addition to seeking justice for Osagie, the 3/20 Coalition said in a press release that march organizers saw the event as an opportunity to "shine a light on issues that continue to affect the community today, such as racial bias, police violence and mental health."

