After the large gathering of students in its courtyard during the Penn State vs. Indiana football game on Oct. 24, the RISE announced its participation in an investigation of students involved and the implementation of rules to prevent similar incidents.

On Oct. 24, the State College Police responded to large gatherings of students at the Penn Towers, the RISE and the HERE apartment complexes. An investigation into the students involved is ongoing.

According to an email property manager Jeana McAndrew sent to residents, the RISE will work with the State College Police, the State College Borough and Penn State Student Affairs to identify the students who were present at the gathering.

McAndrew also said the RISE closed its amenities on Thursday and will reopen them at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2.

John Auerbach, a resident of the RISE, said the realtor is also requiring all occupants to get tested for the coronavirus regardless of participation in the gathering.

Auerbach (sophomore-mechanical engineering) took videos of the incident after hearing commotion from outside his window.

Auerbach said he initially saw 50 to 100 students gathered in the RISE’s outdoor courtyard, but the group “probably [grew to] 200 or 250 at its most.”

“I feel like the videos were a pretty accurate representation of what was going on. People weren’t even doing much,” Auerbach said. “They were just kind of standing around in a big crowd.”

Auerbach said he decided to record the incident and post the videos to inform the public and other residents of what was going on — especially those who are at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“I actually found out from one of my friends that one of the people that was there actually did have COVID and probably exposed a lot of those people, so I feel like it’s just important because they crowded the elevators for a few hours,” Auerbach said. “It really puts a lot of people at the RISE at risk.”

Auerbach also said he believes most people don’t know the extent to which large gatherings like these are happening.

“I just took a video of it because I realized a lot of people don’t really know that there are a lot of parties going on still,” Auerbach said. “I know there have been a lot of underground frat parties, just because I’ve had friends that have been going to them.”

According to Auerbach, the RISE staff called the State College Police to break up the gathering. He said everyone began to leave once the officers arrived at the scene.

In the email to residents, McAndrew reminded students to limit gatherings to 10 people or less, only have four people in the elevators at one time and wear masks in all common areas.

McAndrew said incidents like the gathering on Saturday “will not be tolerated” in the future. She added that the RISE will call the police, contact the Penn State Office of Student Conduct and issue its own fine.

“We understand that not all residents were involved in the incident that occurred this past Saturday,” McAndrew said in the email to the RISE residents. “Unfortunately, those that were involved have caused these policies to be put into place. We ask that you be considerate of your roommates, neighbors and staff moving forward.”

