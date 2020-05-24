Centre County commissioner Mark Higgins, alongside other county commissioners, announced his support Sunday for the movement of the county from the yellow phase to the green phase.

In a press conference on Friday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf reported that Centre County — along with 17 other PA counties — has fulfilled the requirements to move from yellow to green on Friday, May 29.

According to a post on Higgins’ Facebook account, Centre County commissioners initially opted to keep the county in the yellow phase to avoid an outbreak of the coronavirus during the primary election on June 2.

However, after giving the matter further consideration in a meeting this past Tuesday, Higgins said the commissioners are now supporting the movement of the county to the green phase on May 29.