A State College springtime staple will be absent for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Downtown State College Farmers Market has officially pushed back its May 1 outdoor opening date “due to the federal and state restrictions in place” due to the coronavirus, according to a Facebook post.

The farmers market — which sells local produce and artisan goods — has historically occupied the 100 block of Locust Lane downtown every Tuesday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting in early May.

Alternative options are currently being considered, such as an online vendor market, according to the Facebook post. No decision has reportedly been made for when the outdoor market will officially be open on the streets of State College once again.

The State College Borough Council voted last week to cancel all special events in the borough through June 30, and Penn State has canceled all special events and large gatherings also through June 30.