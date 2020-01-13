Monday, Jan. 13 is “National Rubber Ducky Day,” and State College residents can take advantage of the “holiday” by scoring a free treat.

You can celebrate National Rubber Ducky Day at Duck Donuts in State College by receiving a free donut with the purchase of a rubber duck.

All Duck Donuts locations are giving away a free cinnamon donut with the purchase of a rubber ducky.

The State College location, which opened in 2018, is located at 125 S. Fraser St. within the Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza.

National Rubber Ducky Day has its origins within the children’s TV program Sesame Street. The birthday of Ernie’s best friend, Rubber Duckie, falls on Jan. 13.

The Rubber Ducky was inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame in 2013.