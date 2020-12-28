On Monday, former State Senate candidate Ezra Nanes announced his candidacy for mayor of the State College Borough in a press release.

According to the release, Nanes, a Democrat, believes the foundation for the future is the "sense of welcome" created in State College for all people. Nanes said State College can be a community that cherishes both tradition and diversity equally.

"On divisive and emotionally charged issues, we need a steady voice to recognize the needs of all sides," Nanes said in the release. "However, on issues of human rights, equality and inclusivity, we must be uncompromising, courageous and bold — these are the choices that will define our legacy for future generations."

Ronald Filippelli, State College’s current mayor, was selected to serve a two-year term by the State College Borough Council in December 2019 after former Mayor Don Hahn was elected as magisterial district judge.

Filipelli has said he wouldn’t run for mayor again.

Nanes graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor of arts with distinction. In 2012, he graduated from Penn State's Smeal College of Business as valedictorian of his class with a master’s degree of business administration in marketing and finance.

He has been working at AccuWeather in State College for the past eight and a half years since graduating from Penn State. Nanes and his wife, Mieke Haeck, live with their two kids, Mila and Raffa, in the College Heights neighborhood of State College.

"We have to be there for one another through these challenging times so we can all come out on the other side stronger, more united, and with a deeper sense of gratitude and appreciation for all that we have here in State College," Nanes said in the release. "At some point, we will emerge from the pandemic, and we need to be ready to move decisively forward, guided by a vision that inspires all of us."

Nanes said campaign questions should be directed to Josh Portney at ezrananesformayor@gmail.com.

